Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 1,705 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1,894.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,614,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,372,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.76. 431,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

