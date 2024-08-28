Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 575 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GDX stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,781,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,911,520. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $39.97.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

