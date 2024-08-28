Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Schlumberger by 8.7% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.5 %

SLB traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.92. 4,114,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,570,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,905. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

