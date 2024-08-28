Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 692.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after buying an additional 1,278,504 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $95,865,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $91,374,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $70,971,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,203,000.

SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,779,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

