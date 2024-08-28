Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 205.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $590.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,199. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $597.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.14.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co.

