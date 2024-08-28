Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 549,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,277,000 after acquiring an additional 384,941 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $77,433,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 193,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MANH traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $260.52. The stock had a trading volume of 71,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,670. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.97 and a 52 week high of $266.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.71 and its 200 day moving average is $238.53. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

