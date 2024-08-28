Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 3.4% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.21. 62,542,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,157,422. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $667.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

