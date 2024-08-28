Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $134.50. 673,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,495. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

