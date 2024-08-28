Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,037. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.87.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.