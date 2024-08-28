Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.80. 801,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.92. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $190.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

