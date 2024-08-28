Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,918,986. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $460.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.05.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.