Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $79.33. 8,126,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,634,100. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $96.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

