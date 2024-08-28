Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 378 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $439.33. 263,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,962. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $449.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $427.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Argus boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

