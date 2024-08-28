Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 743 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,178. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

