Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 687 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,810,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $335,870,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 51,357.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.21. 788,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,637. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.