Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $269.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125,330. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.87 and a 200 day moving average of $273.18. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $493.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Read Our Latest Report on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.