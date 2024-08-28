Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 176.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,560,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,536,742. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

