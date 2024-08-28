Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Access Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 28,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 10.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 202,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 15.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.89.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $117.85. 105,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.31. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

