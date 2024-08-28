Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ducommun at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 535.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ducommun by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $49,434.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $200,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,599.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $49,434.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,070 shares of company stock worth $366,171 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of DCO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $66.13.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Stories

