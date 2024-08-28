eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

eBay has increased its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years. eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eBay to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at eBay

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Daiwa America raised shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.