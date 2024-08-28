EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.497 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is an increase from EBOS Group’s previous final dividend of $0.39.

EBOS Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About EBOS Group

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, and animal care products in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. It operates through Healthcare and Animal Care segments. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and health communications, programs, and consultancy services.

