Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Echo45 Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.3% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,392,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,302. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $492.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
