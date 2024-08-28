EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Invests $1.59 Million in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $213,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,185 shares in the company, valued at $95,724,383. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $213,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,185 shares in the company, valued at $95,724,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,833 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,658. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $182.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.38 and a 200-day moving average of $158.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.