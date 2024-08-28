Electroneum (ETN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $876,830.98

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $28.83 million and approximately $876,830.98 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000923 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,381,855 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

