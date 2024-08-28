Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $814,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $956.88.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,122,141 shares of company stock worth $991,938,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $954.32. 548,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,839. The business has a 50-day moving average of $886.32 and a 200-day moving average of $815.20. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

