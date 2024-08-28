Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.5% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $948.94. 1,679,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,237. The company has a market cap of $901.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $888.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $818.23.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,120,089 shares of company stock worth $990,278,343. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

