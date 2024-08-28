Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,341 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.