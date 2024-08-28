Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.60. 757,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,611. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.95.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

