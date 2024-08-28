Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Purchased by Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Encore Capital Group worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECPG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.88. 113,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,861. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $355.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, SVP Andrew Eric Asch sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

