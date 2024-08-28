Endeavor Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 223% compared to the typical volume of 2,475 put options.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $559,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,124.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,497,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $316,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 848,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $18,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

EDR remained flat at $27.45 during trading on Wednesday. 1,343,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Endeavor Group

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.