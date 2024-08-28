Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 505.6% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Endesa Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ELEZY opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. Endesa has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Endesa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Endesa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.16%.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

