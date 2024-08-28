ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JXHLY traded down C$0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.22. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.60. ENEOS has a 52 week low of C$7.04 and a 52 week high of C$11.60.

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.31 billion during the quarter.

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

