enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on enGene in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

enGene Price Performance

Shares of enGene stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. enGene has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $288.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that enGene will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in enGene by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the second quarter worth approximately $4,715,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the first quarter worth approximately $17,095,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in enGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at $10,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

