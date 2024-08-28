enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 359.42% from the stock’s previous close.
enGene Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of enGene stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -0.63. enGene has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that enGene will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
enGene Company Profile
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
