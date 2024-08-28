Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enhabit

Enhabit Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $417.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.85. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.99 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enhabit

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 5,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $40,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,804.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Enhabit by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enhabit during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.