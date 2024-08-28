Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Up 2.6%

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.76 and last traded at $16.74. 6,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 32,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

