Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Enlivex Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

ENLV opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.59.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.12% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

