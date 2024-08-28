Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.85 and last traded at $128.94. Approximately 290,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,974,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 165,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 61,178 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $8,095,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

