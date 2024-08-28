Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Announces $0.00 Dividend

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

EUBG stock remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.42.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

