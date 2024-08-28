Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Announces $0.00 Dividend

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance
EUBG stock remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.42.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.