Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.67.
Several analysts recently commented on EOSE shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 28th.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 0.8 %
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Eos Energy Enterprises
In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 52,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $75,504.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 909,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,003.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,958,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 4,827,586 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 5,744.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,880 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 600,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,375,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 580,022 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 940.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 275,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 249,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
