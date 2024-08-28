Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several analysts recently commented on EOSE shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 0.8 %

EOSE opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.81.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eos Energy Enterprises

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 52,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $75,504.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 909,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,003.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,958,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 4,827,586 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 5,744.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,880 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 600,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,375,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 580,022 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 940.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 275,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 249,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.