EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 217.1% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Performance
Shares of EEIQ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,960. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.
EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile
