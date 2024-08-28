EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 217.1% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Performance

Shares of EEIQ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,960. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

