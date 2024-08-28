Ethena Staked USDe Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.27 Billion (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Ethena Staked USDe has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $2.39 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00001863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,156,102,161 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,155,188,145.2417738. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.0952872 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $7,749,255.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

