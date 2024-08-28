Ethereum Price Reaches $2,513.14 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $302.33 billion and $23.42 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $2,513.14 or 0.04243935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00040466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00013121 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,298,713 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

