EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading 5.6% Higher

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 19,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 71,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
A number of research firms have issued reports on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVEX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVE by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in EVE by 3,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
