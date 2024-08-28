Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CTO Vivek Sagi Sells 75,000 Shares

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 495,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eventbrite Trading Down 2.1 %

EB stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $313.68 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 220,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 84,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

