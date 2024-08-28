Evercore ISI Increases Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $34.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

COLD traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 138,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,813. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 36,753.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,818,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797,617 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,436,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,206,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,605,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

