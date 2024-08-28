Evercore ISI Increases Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target to $57.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

REXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Shares of REXR stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. 455,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,758. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

