Evercore ISI Raises UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $42.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.65.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.83. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

