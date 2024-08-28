Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $4.59 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 116.75% and a negative return on equity of 4,908.09%.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

