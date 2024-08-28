Evolution Advisers Inc. Acquires 7,328 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.41. 405,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,148. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $75.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

